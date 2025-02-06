Swimming pool initiative is a stroke of genius for Pinxton school children

A fully heated pool has been delivered to Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton allowing school children to enjoy daily swimming tuition from expert instructors.

Many new or reluctant swimmers have made excellent progress during the initiative, as well as more experienced children enhancing their abilities says Headteacher Anne Ingle. “By hiring a swimming pool, we have given our children access to professional swimming instruction right next to the school playground within our adjoining Pass Centre building. This has not only provided focused swimming instruction for our children, but also dramatically reduced children’s time-out from their timetable to accommodate travelling.”

An additional consideration for any school is also cost said Anne. “We have significantly reduced our costs by using this initiative, reaping the benefits of a highly effective way to help children to become competent swimmers, and saving money we can now redeploy elsewhere to support our children’s education. It’s a win-win for our pupils, and they have responded so well to the opportunity. We would definitely seek to do this again in future.”

Children at the three Pinxton Village Academies made up of, Kirkstead Junior Academy, John King Infant Academy, and Longwood Infant Academy, have all enjoyed access to the pool; either as structured lessons or by attending after school swimming clubs organised for the duration of the pool’s stay on site.

Year 4 Pupil Jackson said, “The swimming lessons were amazing because I feel more comfortable going to a local swimming pool and floating on my back.” Fellow pupil, Luke, also year 4 said, “I got to perfect my back stroke with the head of the coaches. I also liked not having to go far to swim, it felt like I was swimming for a long time.”

Rosa is in year 4 and said, “I loved the pool being at our school, it was a nice way to spend indoor PE, and we didn’t have to travel far!” Molly (year 4) commented, “My favourite thing was the dolphin style swim stroke, and the swimming teachers were really kind to us.”

Pupil Indie (year 4) was proud to make progress saying, “The best thing about swimming was doing the water handstand and finally showing my teachers how far I can swim!”

Scott Hardy is a Director at Next Level Sports who have partnered with Elite Swimming to bring swimming pools to school sites. He said, “We are teaching children in line with the curriculum which sets expectations that children should be able to swim a minimum of 25 metres by the time they reach year 6. We think by taking the pool to the children, we can achieve this more effectively. Pupils get access to swimming instruction by professionals within their own school environment, and it is always met with excitement by children.”

Children of Pinxton Village Academies in the swimming pool.

Scott says the frequency of children’s pool time allows instructors to identify those who would benefit from extra tuition to attain recommended ability levels. “Where possible, we can arrange for more pool time for children who need it to gain water confidence, and our evidence demonstrates that children who are nervous about swimming are thriving, and their confidence grows day by day.”

Scott says lessons typically last 35 to 45 minutes, with 2 professionally trained coaches to a maximum of 12 children in the pool. “We can also teach many more children in a shorter time because the school isn’t spending time travelling to and from pools located at some distance. Children are back on timetable within the hour. We are happy to say that staff and children embrace the opportunities of having their own pool on site, and the children are able to reach a level of competency which may take months otherwise.”

The pool will be at Kirkstead Junior School for three weeks and this will provide wide ranging access for the children of the three Pinxton Village Academies.