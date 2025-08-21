Swanwick Hall students reflect on GCSE Results success

Yanislav Karov

Swanwick Hall School students are collecting their GCSE results today, marking the end of years of persistence and effort. Staff are delighted to see students rewarded for their determination and are proud of the progress each young person has made.

Achievements are being recognised across the school, such as:

Charlotte Turner has achieved six Grades 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7. She is planning on continuing her education at Swanwick Hall Sixth form.

Thomas Wood achieved two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and four Grade 7s and was highlighted by the exam board for being one of the top performing students in the country for Health and Social Care.

Yanislav Karov achieved three Grades 9s, three Grade 8s and three Grade 7s and now plans to Swanwick Hall Sixth Form.

Grace Bradley achieved two Grade 7s, two Grade 8 and four Grade 9 result. She is planning on continuing her education at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form.

Emma Howard, Headteacher, at Swanwick Hall School, said:

“We have seen a significant improvement in our results this year and we are so incredibly proud of the determination shown by all of our students which has led to this. Their resilience, hard work and commitment to their studies have been inspiring.

“This success is a reflection not only of the efforts of our students but also of the dedication of our staff, whose tireless work and unwavering support have guided and encouraged them every step of the way. I would also like to thank our families, whose encouragement and partnership have been vital in helping our young people achieve their potential.

“To our leavers, we would like to wish you the very best for your next steps, wherever they may take you. We are excited to see all that you will achieve in the future. For those returning, we look forward to welcoming many of you back as sixth formers next month as you begin the next stage of your journey with us.

“This year’s results are a testament to what can be achieved when a school community works together with ambition, teamwork and honesty. We could not be prouder.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”