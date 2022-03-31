Sutton youngsters inspired to join police after special visit

Three members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team dropped in to visit the F2 children at Leamington Primary Academy – and help them solve their very own crime.

A team spokesman said: “Over the weekend a ring, went missing in F2, so we popped along to help solve the case.

“The children loved listening to what being a police officer involves and even got to test out our equipment, this included the lights and sirens on our car, Octavius Crime.

Officers talk to children at Leamington Primary School.

“Not only that the officers also paid a visit to the nursery children where they managed to fit in a little game of Cops and Robbers.”

Thanking the officers on behalf of her class, Laura Mosley, F2 teacher at the Clare Road school, said: “We really enjoyed it and lots of us are inspired to be police officers now.”

One officer said: “Being visible in the community and popping along to the schools in our area is very much part of the Op Reacher job role and its something we all really enjoy.”

The team said any other Ashfield schools which would like a visit should contact them at [email protected]