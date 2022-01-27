Brierley Forest Primary and Nursery School, Westbourne View, Sutton-in-Ashfield

The school on Westbourne View was last visited in 2018 and required improvement, however the most recent visit in November 2021 has deemed that the school is failing in key areas.

Inspectors raised a number of issues with the school’s performance, noting that ‘some pupils and staff do not feel safe in school’ and that pupils ‘are not progressing as well as they should’, with learning said to be ‘often disjointed’.

Sarah Griffith, Headteacher of Brierley Forest Primary and Nursery School, said that staff and governors were ‘disappointed’ to have received the Inadequate rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We are very disappointed and concerned by the findings of the latest Ofsted report.

“The school has already begun to implement a robust action plan to address the areas of improvement required, with a focus on safeguarding.

"Staff have received further training and significant changes have been made to the curriculum in order that we rapidly address the issues raised.

“However, we recognise that the pace of change has not been as rapid as it needs to be.

“Our focus is now on urgently raising standards and rectifying concerns and we will ensure that the quality of education provided by the school is of a high standard.

“The recent changes to the governing body will continue to ensure that leaders are held to account and improve the pace of change, raise standards and rectify concerns.

“The governing body, the teaching and support staff would like to reassure all of our parents and carers that the pupils, their safety, wellbeing, and education are our top priority.”

Marion Clay, service director for education at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We understand the concern that parents and carers will have at this time.

“I can assure the community that we have been working in partnership with the school, and this support will continue.

“The local authority’s education improvement adviser will continue to work closely with governors and the school’s leadership team to ensure that the areas identified are quickly addressed.

“They will also facilitate the school’s transition to a sponsored academy and will continue to oversee, monitor and evaluate the school’s effectiveness until the academisation process is complete.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.