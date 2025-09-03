Sutton Community Academy Year 5 & 6 Open Evening

We are incredibly proud of our academy’s remarkable journey from Special Measures to a well-deserved Good rating – a transformation marked by the strongest results in many years this summer, and now over-subscribed in Year 7!

With children thriving and having fun, a fast improving, engaging environment, our expert staff bring out the very best in our students. We have unapologetically high standards and our academy is rooted in traditional British values and offers a vibrant, supportive community where excellence and enjoyment go hand in hand.

Come and see for yourself what makes our school such a special place to learn and grow at our Open Evening on Tuesday, 23rd September, 5pm to 7pm.