Progressive Sports has, for the past five years, been working mainly with primary schools in nearby Derby.

Now, due to an expanding team and after seeing a demand for its services in Nottingham, managing director Adam Holland has started taking bookings from schools in the area interested in bringing Progressive Sports into school to provide curricular activities, holiday clubs and teacher training sessions.

He said: “PE has moved on so much in the past few years; sport can help with general wellbeing, communication and anger management. As long as that activity is engaging and varied, plus as inclusive as possible then it is of great benefit to everyone involved.

Progressive Sports East Midlands managing director Adam Holland visits a school..

“We work with 30 schools in Derbyshire, plus several in Nottingham, who have seen first-hand the positive impact physical education can have on children.

“We incorporate English and maths into our sessions in a fun way and, while I’m all in favour of lifelong learning, I do believe the creative arts and sport are also important in a child’s development.”

The latest initiative from Progressive Sports is Maths on the Move; an award-winning programme which uses the concept of physically active learning to enhance children’s confidence and attainment in maths.Groups of up to 10 are then given tasks to do – examples include a number trail around school that helps them improve their multiplication skills – in the school environment.

Adam said: “Maths on the Move is a brilliant programme that promises to be a huge hit with the schools we work with.

“Studies found those who took part in Maths on the Move became 83 per cent more confident in maths. The fun programme covers all learning outcomes of the maths curriculum for KS1 and KS2 pupils and is suitable for all abilities.

“It can be tailored to suit the individual requirements of the school, can be used as an intervention programme and also to help those who need a little more stimulation.

“It complements the offering we currently have on offer – the likes of glow-in-the-dark dodgeball and Zorb football – which help to establish and sustain a higher standard of physical education in school.”

Adam is encouraging schools to make the most of their PE and Sports Premium funding; a pot of £320m delivered to schools in 2022 and 2023 to give more children access to high quality PE lessons and sporting opportunities, supporting both their physical and mental wellbeing.

A further £11m has also been set aside by the Government to support the continuation of the School Games programme to give particularly passionate and talented young people the opportunity to participate in competitive sport.

