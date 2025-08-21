Students excel at Wilsthorpe

Phoebe Platelas

Wilsthorpe School has built on its reputation as the highest-performing school in Erewash and one of the highest performing schools in Derbyshire as a whole.

The average grade achieved was the highest in the school’s history, with almost 20% of all entries receiving a Grade 7, 8 or 9. Almost 80% of students at Wilsthorpe School gained their English and Maths at Grade 4 or better, up from just over half before COVID.

Results this summer include some exceptional individual achievements.

Phoebe Platelas achieved all of her qualifications with top Grade 9s. Phoebe is planning to study Maths, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science and the Extended Project Qualification at Wilsthorpe Sixth Form.

Eleanor Rigby

Eleanor Rigby achieved all of her GCSEs at Grades 8 or 9 and has already enrolled in Wilsthorpe Sixth Form to study Biology, History and English Language. Eleanor said “I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my teachers and my family, especially my grandad who has been such an inspiration to me”.

Wilsthorpe School has undergone considerable investment in recent years, with a £14 million building, opened in 2018, as a £8 million Sports and Sixth Form Centre that opened in 2024. The school’s Sixth Form has more than doubled in size and delivered excellent results last week. Enrolment for the 2025-26 academic year takes place in the coming weeks and late applications are welcomed.

Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of our students. I first met them in Year 7, in the midst COVID, and have seen them flourish into young adults with exciting futures ahead of them and now, a raft of excellent qualifications. I know they would want me to thank our staff team for the tremendous teaching and support they have provided, as well as their families, for all of the support they have provided educationally and personally”.

Wesley Davies, CEO, of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”