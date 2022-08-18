Students celebrate another year of top A-level results at Eastwood school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students went in to collect their results this morning (August 18).

Almost half of all grades achieved were A* to B, with the number of A* and A grades almost doubling from the last exams – reaching 18%.

Many students have achieved top grades and will now go on to study at university and other pathways, including prestigious degree apprenticeships.

The vast majority of students gained places at their first choice university and 92% of students will be going to a university of their choosing in September.

She said: “It’s nice to see that the hard work has paid off.”

Jenny (Jie Ling Huang) was thrilled to achieve AAB and will go on to study pharmacology at University College London.

She added: “I am super happy and really excited to be going to uni… all the hard work paid off.”

Kasey achieved A*A*A and will be studying business management at the University of Nottingham.

He said: “I am happy I got the results and thanks to Hall Park for making it happen.”

Aiden Horspool achieved A*AB and is set to start a prestigious degree apprenticeship with the Highways Agency in September.

He said: “I’m buzzing. The hard work paid off. Thanks for everything.”

Ben achieved AAB and will be studying geography and economics at Loughborough University.

Headteacher David Crossley said the school is really pleased with the results and wished the students the best in their future endeavours.

He said: “We are delighted with the A-level and BTEC results that our students have achieved this summer. This is the culmination of much hard work by

students and staff during some very challenging times.

“For many students these will be the first external examinations that they have sat.

Hall Park Academy on Mansfield Road, Eastwood.

“We are extremely proud of what they have achieved and are excited to see where their next steps will take them."

Hall Park Academy is part of the Redhill Academy Trust. The school has a vibrant and growing sixth form and will be settling into a new dedicated sixth form

study space from September.