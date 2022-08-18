Students celebrate another year of top A-level results at Eastwood school
Post-16 pupils at Hall Park Academy have achieved superb A-level and BTEC results in this summer’s examinations.
Almost half of all grades achieved were A* to B, with the number of A* and A grades almost doubling from the last exams – reaching 18%.
Many students have achieved top grades and will now go on to study at university and other pathways, including prestigious degree apprenticeships.
The vast majority of students gained places at their first choice university and 92% of students will be going to a university of their choosing in September.
Kasey Hinchley achieved two A*s and an A and is set to study business management at the University of Nottingham.
She said: “It’s nice to see that the hard work has paid off.”
Jenny (Jie Ling Huang) was thrilled to achieve AAB and will go on to study pharmacology at University College London.
She added: “I am super happy and really excited to be going to uni… all the hard work paid off.”
Ben Eley achieved AAB and will be studying geography and economics at Loughborough University.
He said: “I am happy I got the results and thanks to Hall Park for making it happen.”
Aiden Horspool achieved A*AB and is set to start a prestigious degree apprenticeship with the Highways Agency in September.
He said: “I’m buzzing. The hard work paid off. Thanks for everything.”
Headteacher David Crossley said the school is really pleased with the results and wished the students the best in their future endeavours.
He said: “We are delighted with the A-level and BTEC results that our students have achieved this summer. This is the culmination of much hard work by
students and staff during some very challenging times.
“For many students these will be the first external examinations that they have sat.
“We are extremely proud of what they have achieved and are excited to see where their next steps will take them."
Hall Park Academy is part of the Redhill Academy Trust. The school has a vibrant and growing sixth form and will be settling into a new dedicated sixth form
study space from September.
The next sixth form open evening is Tuesday, November 1, and interested students and parents are urged to visit and learn more about what is on offer.