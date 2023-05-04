Street artists set to revamp Mansfield Railway Station with student support

A workshop was held with Sutton Road Primary students.

The project came from the current state of the underpass and platforms being identified as a barrier to people accessing Mansfield station and the nearby areas of the town.

In hopes to “change this as creatively as possible”, lead organisers have teamed up with artists Megan Russell (Peachzz) and Alastair Flindall (Kunstity) under their practice ‘Lick of Paint’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artists are working with year 5 students from Sutton Road Primary School to come up with a design, inspired by the local area.

The project was funded by community rail network, East Midlands rail, cross country trains, Nottinghamshire and Mansfield councils, and the Robin Hood line community rail partnership.

They are working with First Art, a network of projects that cover the districts of Ashfield, Bolsover, Mansfield and North East Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other partners include Network Rail, Sutton Park Road Junior School, and Mansfield Town Football Club on the delivery of the project.

Peachzz and Kunstity, who said they both champion the wider benefits of projects like these, said: “We are passionate about encouraging children to create and experiment freely with art.

“And, by meeting and working with artists, it’s a chance to show young people what’s possible, that they too can follow a path in the arts if they want to.

“It’s so important to bring art into communities where they don’t get the exposure in the same way as the big towns and cities and to introduce them to different mediums and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is proven throughout the world that a lick of paint can transform a space and uplift social attitudes.”

The duo will then create the artwork in situ on the walls of the underpass towards the end of May.

The artwork will also be replicated on 34 Perspex panels that sit on the station platforms, adding some colour to the station itself.

The final artwork is due to be officially unveiled on June 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad