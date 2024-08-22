Springwell Community College celebrate their GCSE results

Students at Springwell Community College, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting their GCSE results today.

Ian Wingfield, Headteacher at Springwell Community College, said: “Congratulations to all of our students receiving their results today. I am delighted for Ayse, Georgia and Tia in particular as achieving the very top grade is a tremendous achievement. All our students have worked exceptionally hard in preparing for these examinations and their success is very well deserved. I know they are all keen to thank their families for the support they have given them and their teachers and support staff for helping them to be so well prepared. I wish all of our leavers the very best for their ambitious next steps and we look forward to hearing about their future successes.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”