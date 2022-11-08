Children at Kimberley Primary School celebrate the school's recent good Ofsted report.

Kimberley Primary and Nursery School was rated as ‘good’ in all areas after inspectors visited in September.

Key statements from the recently-published report described Kimberley pupils as ‘respectful, that they behave well, work hard and show care and compassion’.

The report also added that ‘relationships are positive, and smiles are plentiful’.

Overall, the school was deemed to deliver a ‘well-planned curriculum’, with a keenness to promote creativity, possibilities and diversity, and all pupils benefiting from a rich and broad range of experiences.

The report highlighted that ‘leaders have high expectations of pupils’ and ‘pupils are eager to do well’, including those with special educational needs or disabilities for whom the school is described as ‘ambitious’.

The school has also recently been awarded the Gold Artsmark for its commitment to providing a diverse, high-quality cultural education.

Tracey Harlin, acting head teacher since August, said: “This is the school’s first inspection since 2017.

“Our children are amazing. They were very enthusiastic to meet the inspectors and we are exceptionally proud of them.

“The school has shown what it means to be part of the Kimberley Primary family, and the ethos of our school has been celebrated.

“We are delighted with the feedback and with how the children and parents engaged over the two days.

“As with any inspection, there are always ways to improve and as is the Kimberley way, we will approach this with our usual energy.”

The new head teacher also thanked staff and parents for their enthusiasm and dedication.

Ms Harlin added: “The staff team here at Kimberley are superb.

“This is brilliant news for the school and is recognition of the determination and dedication from the previous head, Lisa Turner-Rowe and the staff team over the last few years.