'Sky is the limit' for Ashfield School after 'Good' rating from inspectors

Head teacher John Maher on stage with the cast of a spectacular production of 'Sister Act' by Ashfield School.

Ashfield School, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, which has more than 2,700 students, was rated ‘Good’ by the inspectors after a two-day visit.

And delighted head teacher John Maher has told parents the school is well on its way to receiving the highest possible rating of ‘Outstanding’, declaring: “The sky is the limit.”

In a letter to parents, Mr Maher wrote: "The rating is not a surprise to me as I believe our school does stand out.

The Ofsted report praised the quality of teaching and lessons at Ashfield School.

"As the largest single-site school in the country, we have to work hard together as students, families and staff to maintain a united and happy community.

"Our students created a very positive impression on the inspection team which reflects well on the wider community of Ashfield and should give us hope for the future.”

Mr Maher was particularly pleased with the opening paragraph of the inspectors’ report, which read:

"Pupils are proud of being part of Ashfield School, and enjoy going to school. It is a calm, safe and supportive place.

"Behaviour is very good, and pupils are friendly and polite to each other, staff and visitors.

"Pupils say the school is inclusive and even though it is large, it has a genuine community feel.”

Mr Maher added: “We believe the school is stronger than ever in 2021. Inspectors were glowing about the excellent attitude and behaviour of our students and the quality of leadership, teaching and the curriculum we offer.”

The school is part of The Two Counties Trust, whose chief executive officer, Wesley Davies, said: “I am really pleased with this outcome.

"I would like to thank staff, students and our families for their hard work over the years.”

The Ofsted report praised staff for having “very high expectations” and offering a curriculum that was “broad and ambitious” and prepared students well for careers in various industries.

Pupils with special needs were well supported, and safeguarding was effective thanks to “a culture of vigilance” at the school.

The inspectors also pinpointed the sixth form for particular praise, saying it offered many opportunities to broaden the horizons of its 661 pupils – the latest being a spectacular stage-production of the musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’.