Shirebrook school goes funny for money in aid of Comic Relief

Stubbin Wood School, on Common Lane, supported the annual Red Nose Day fundraiser.

Children and staff were invited to wear something funny – with outfits including Comic Relief T-shirts, superheroes and fancy dress, while staff wore special T-shirts with a team photo on the front.

A spokesman for the school, part of the TEAM Education Trust, said everyone had a lot of fun.

Children in Key Stage 3 dressed up as their favourite fictional character and spent all their lessons learning like their hero would.

Rachel Watson, associate principal, said: “Comic Relief Day is always enjoyable at Stubbin Wood and it’s great to see how the staff and students set out to have fun while raising lots of money for this fabulous charity.

“We think it’s really important to think about others and how we can all do something positive to help.”

Staff at Stubbin Wood School wore special T-shirts with a team photograph of them all wearing something funny for money.

Some pupils wore Comic Relief T-shirts.

Staff wore T-shirts with a team photograph of them all wearing something funny for money.