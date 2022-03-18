Shirebrook school goes funny for money in aid of Comic Relief
Staff and pupils at a Shirebrook school got into the Comic Relief spirit today by doing something funny for money.
Stubbin Wood School, on Common Lane, supported the annual Red Nose Day fundraiser.
Children and staff were invited to wear something funny – with outfits including Comic Relief T-shirts, superheroes and fancy dress, while staff wore special T-shirts with a team photo on the front.
A spokesman for the school, part of the TEAM Education Trust, said everyone had a lot of fun.
Rachel Watson, associate principal, said: “Comic Relief Day is always enjoyable at Stubbin Wood and it’s great to see how the staff and students set out to have fun while raising lots of money for this fabulous charity.
“We think it’s really important to think about others and how we can all do something positive to help.”