‘She will be missed’ – Mansfield teacher retires after 37 years
A primary school teacher is retiring after 37 years – with 28 of those years spent at one school.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:37 pm
Claire Smith, deputy head at Anthony Bek Primary School at Pleasley, is retiring on Thursday after 37 years.
The highly-respected teacher has spent 28 years of her career at the school after joining in 1993.
A representative from the school said: “She is highly respected by all her colleagues and the pupils and will be missed by many.
“We wish her well with the new chapter of her life.”