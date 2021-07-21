Claire Smith, deputy head at Anthony Bek Primary School at Pleasley, is retiring on Thursday after 37 years.

The highly-respected teacher has spent 28 years of her career at the school after joining in 1993.

A representative from the school said: “She is highly respected by all her colleagues and the pupils and will be missed by many.

Mrs Smith has been 'an inspiration' in her 28 years at the school.

“We wish her well with the new chapter of her life.”

