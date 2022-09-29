School near Jacksdale rated ‘good’ first time in its history

Staff and students at Ironville & Codnor Park Primary School are celebrating after being given the new rating.

The school, where 85 per cent of children are receiving pupil premium funding, was visited in July by a trio of Ofsted inspectors who complimented the way the school is run.

In their newly published report, they said: “Ironville & Codnor Park’s motto of ‘Believe Achieve Succeed’ captures exactly what this school is about.”

Staff and pupils have been celebrating

During the visit, the children told the inspectors the school is ‘fun and has kind people, friends and teachers’.

The report said: “Leaders are passionate about giving every child who comes there an education that will prepare them for life. This means providing pupils with more than just the academic knowledge they need to be successful.”

Jane Grundy, headteacher, said “I am immensely proud of what this report represents. I am so proud of all the children and staff have achieved – they are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

The school, on Victoria Street, Ironville, is part of the Shine Multi-Academy Trust.

Judi Leary, Shine chief executive officer, said: “It has been a joy and a privilege to walk alongside the school on its significant journey of improvement.

“Trust core values of raising aspiration, taking care and celebrating uniqueness are deeply embodied at this school. We cannot wait to see what Ironville & Codnor Park achieves next.”

Alison Smedley, deputy headteacher, said: “Being able to play a part in this remarkable achievement has been amazing.

“The last few years have been hard and the staff team have seen more than their fair share of personal challenge and heartache, but we have worked tirelessly to create what we have today.

“To have this recognised by Ofsted is magical.