Pinxton school rated good with outstanding features first time in 25 years

Kirkstead Junior Academy, on Kirkstead Road, has been rated good, with outstanding leadership and management in its newly published Ofsted report.

Melanie Bentley, school assistant headteacher, said: “I cried when I heard the news. In fact, I could cry now telling you this.

“It’s pride, because we have worked so hard. We have been on a journey of improvement, but this year, and in a short space of time, everything came together in such an amazing way.

Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton has been rated Good, with outstanding leadership and management during the recent Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It brought a real team effort back to the school long before Ofsted visited, and across all three sites of the Pinxton Village Academies.”

According to the report, Kirkstead Junior has become a great place to learn. Leaders have brought the staff and community together to create a team that is ambitious about what pupils can achieve. The inspectors have noticed that the parents praise the transformation and are ‘really pleased by the improvement in this fantastic school.’

Anne Ingle, headteacher at the Pinxton Village Academies of Longwood Infant, John King Infant and Kirkstead Junior , said “I am incredibly proud of our Ofsted report where inspectors recognise we are a good school with elements of outstanding.

“This is the first time in 25 years that this school has been good. This is a significant moment in history for the school and education in the community of Pinxton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said, “All staff have high expectations of what all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities will know and be able to do. Parents value the support that their children get. They say that ‘nothing is too much trouble’ for the staff at school.

“Pupils become immersed in their enquiries. Their ‘learning journeys’ fill the corridors. These include high-quality artefacts that pupils have made with their families at home. Staff value the different communities that make up the school. There are close links with feeder infant schools to support smooth transition.”

Katie Brough, a phase leader at Kirkstead, who has worked at the school for 10 years, said: “I am thrilled. We have worked so hard for this. It has been a transformational journey for us, and it has been amazing to be a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have a fabulous staff team and Mrs Ingle has unified us and brought the three schools together – she brings a lot of love to the school and its children. Our children and parents can be proud and sure the school is providing a high-quality education, and will continue to strive for improvements.”