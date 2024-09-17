'Remarkable transformation' at Mansfield Woodhouse school after 'vast array of improvements'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improvements at a school in Mansfield Woodhouse, led by a newly-installed principal, have been hailed as “remarkable” after a glowing Ofsted report.

The Bramble Academy, a primary school for 181 pupils aged three to 11, was told it must get better after inspections by the education watchdog in both 2017 and 2021 revealed shortcomings.

But now, its latest review has led to a rating of ‘Good’ and an acceptance by Ofsted that the school has been “completely revitalised by a vast array of improvements that have taken place”.

The Oxclose Lane school is one of more than 30 in the East Midlands run by the Greenwood Academies Trust, whose chief executive officer, Wayne Norrie, beamed: “The transformation of The Bramble Academy is remarkable.

Staff and pupils celebrate the 'Good' rating that has been awarded by Ofsted to The Bramble Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"The leadership and staff have worked tirelessly to create an environment where every pupil can thrive, and this Ofsted report is a well-deserved recognition of their efforts.

"We are committed to continuing our support to ensure that the school goes from strength to strength.”

The report reflects well on principal Panayiota Theodosiou, who was only appointed 20 months ago. Before then, the school had been plagued by a significant turnover of staff over many years.

Miss Theodosiou said: “We are incredibly proud of the journey our school has taken. This Ofsted report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff, the enthusiasm of pupils and the unwavering support of parents and carers.

Principal Panayiota Theodosiou, who has overseen a remarkable turnaround at The Bramble Academy.

"Our school has truly blossomed, and we will continue to build on this success to provide the best possible education for our children.”

The inspectors found that The Bramble had “improved across all areas”. The impact of a “redesigned and ambitious curriculum” was “beginning to show in the quantity and quality of pupils’ work”. They were now “achieving more highly” in national English and mathematics tests.

"Pupils behave well in lessons and around school,” the report said. “They are polite and caring, and they respond to teachers’ high expectations.

"Pupils listen carefully and work hard in lessons. They are enthusiastic and motivated learners.

"But there is an equally strong focus on pupils’ personal, social and emotional development. They learn about the importance of healthy relationships and how to treat everyone with equal respect, regardless of differences.

"Trained staff are available to support pupils’ wellbeing and mental health needs, and pupils new to the country are welcomed into the school.

"The elected school council gives pupils a voice. They proudly describe The Bramble as inclusive and diverse.”

The Ofsted inspectors also found that there are plenty of clubs and activities at the school, while “visitors from local museums and visits to outdoor activity centres broaden their horizons”.

Children in the early years flourished, and pupils with special needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were seen as “a high priority” and “fully valued and included in the life of the school”.

“The school has also transformed how pupils learn to read,” the Ofsted report went on. “Many new books have been provided and two new libraries built and equipped.

"Well-trained staff treat phonics with confidence, and ensure that no-one is left behind.”

The inspectors credited the trust for the support it has given and highlighted only one area for improvement – eradicating “some inconsistency in how the curriculum is taught in a few subjects”.