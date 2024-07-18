Rainworth school joins theatre programme to help students and staff ‘celebrate and cherish’ Shakespeare

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth is one of nine new Nottinghamshire schools that has joined the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) associate schools programme.

The Nottingham Theatre Royal & Concert Hall (TRCH) has been an associate schools partner theatre of the RSC since 2017.

As members of this community, young people and school staff will work in partnership with TRCH and the RSC to access performances, training opportunities, and theatre tours.

They will also have the chance to engage in the RSC’s Shakespeare ambassadors programme, training young people to be leaders in Shakespeare, as well as the RSC’s Next Generation talent development programme and annual Playmaking Festival.

The RSC has welcomed nine new Nottinghamshire schools into its associate schools programme. Photo: SubmittedThe RSC has welcomed nine new Nottinghamshire schools into its associate schools programme. Photo: Submitted
Partner schools will focus on a different Shakespeare play each year, having the opportunity to perform in a Shakespeare play on the Theatre Royal stage in summer 2025, as well as multiple opportunities to enjoy live and exclusive Shakespeare performances.

Becky Morris, TRCH’s heritage and learning partnerships manager, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming such a diverse range of schools to our new associate schools programme.

"I've experienced first-hand how transformative the RSC rehearsal room techniques are when used in the sharing of Shakespeare knowledge and experience.

"Coupling the incredible work that the RSC do with our local young people and their teachers, with a close working partnership between those schools and the TRCH and all of the opportunities that will bring, is a dynamic and exciting opportunity for all of us.

“I can't wait to see what we can achieve together when we start in the next academic year.”

