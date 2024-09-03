Adventures with 'The Enchanted Tribe' help unique Clipstone nursery win 'Good' rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adventures with ‘The Enchanted Tribe’ help children enjoy a day nursery in Clipstone that has won praise from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The Enchanted Garden at Lamb Pens Farm is set in an acre of countryside and offers a unique concept in child day care, with a lot of the emphasis on outdoor learning.

The nursery, which has 158 youngsters on its books, features its own allotment, sensory garden and vegetable patch, and even keeps its own farm animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In awarding The Enchanted Garden’ a rating of ‘Good’ in all categories, Ofsted inspector Tracy Hopkins said in her report: “Parents value the uniqueness of this setting.

The unique setting at The Enchanted Garden Day Nursery in Clipstone enables children to explore the outdoors.

"They say their children talk about adventures with excitement and refer to staff as ‘The Enchanted Tribe’. The children are happy and settled and make good progress. Parents appreciate the support given to their children in preparation for starting school.”

The nursery is a privately-owned, family-run business with more than 25 years’ experience in child development. It employs 15 members of qualified staff, and is open from 7 am to 6 pm Mondays to Fridays all year round, except for one week at Christmas.

It provides funded early education for youngsters aged two to four, and care for over-fives before and after school. It also runs a play scheme during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted praised staff for “forming emotional bonds” with children, who “demonstrate a sense of belonging”. Staff gave “warm cuddles and reassurance" to help youngsters settle in, helping their wellbeing and “building their confidence”.

The report went on: “Staff provide children with experiences to capture their interest and imagination. Children are curious and inquisitive as they play and show they are motivated to learn.

"Children follow instructions and know what staff expect of them, including being responsible for the environment. They show care and consideration as they chop vegetables to feed the nursery animals, and know they need to be quiet and calm to not scare the hens when they collect eggs.”

The inspector hailed mealtimes at The Enchanted Garden as “delightful experiences” as children enjoyed healthy and nutritious food, using produce grown in the nursery allotment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also praised its work with special needs children, the way it boosts kids’ communication skills and the “strong focus” it placed on staff wellbeing, providing training and “professional development opportunities”.