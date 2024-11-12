Primary school in Ashfield ramps up security measures 'to deter intruders'

The threat of intruders within its grounds has forced a primary school in Ashfield to ramp up its security measures.

Annesley Primary and Nursery School has submitted a planning application to install additional mesh security fencing at an increased height of 2.4 metres at its site in Annesley Woodhouse.

The application has been pieced together by Robert Slater, who has been head teacher at the Forest Road school for the last two years.

He explains that the reason for the fencing is “to deter intruders at two corners of the perimeter adjacent to Derby Road”.

The plan was initially lodged with the education authority, Nottinghamshire County Council, which has now passed it on to Ashfield District Council to consider.

The county council has put up notices close to the site, inviting parents and residents to comment on the application before the deadline date of Friday, November 22.

Annesley Primary and Nursery School, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, has about 220 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books. At its latest inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted, it was rated ‘Good’.

Mr Slater stresses that no hedges or trees would be lost if the fencing is given the go-ahead.

The application includes a recommendation for the supply and installation of the fencing from Loughborough-based company Secure-a-Field.

The firm proposes 15 metres of green, galvanised mesh security fencing, which would be installed within one day “to the highest standards”.

The cost would be £1,351.83, which would include all labour, materials, waste disposal and delivery charges.

"Secure-a-Field provides a truly professional and efficient service,” the company tells the school in its recommendation letter.