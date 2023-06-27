Abbey Hill Primary and Nursery School has been rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years management, for an overall grading of good from education watchdog Ofsted.

Ofsted’s newly published report, following a two-day inspection in April, said: “The pupils at this inclusive school have a strong shared identity. They are happy and proud to be ‘Abbeyhillians’. Parents say how much they value what one described as ‘a gem of a school’.

The report said: “Leaders sets high expectations for how pupils learn and behave within a culture of care. Pupils know what is expected of them. They work hard and do their best the majority of the time. Pupils know it is important to treat everyone with kindness and respect.

Pupils at Abbey Hill Primary School join headteacher Helen Chambers and deputy headteacher Adam Jevons-Newman to celebrate the Kirkby school's good Ofsted report. Picture: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com

“Pupils and staff have warm, positive relationships in this calm, orderly school.

“Reading is at the heart of everything at Abbey Hill. Books take pride of place in corridors and classrooms.

The Abbey Road school had been rated requires improvement at its previous inspection in 2019 and Ofsted recognised the “commitment and strong sense of moral purpose” from leaders and staff to improve it.

The report said: “They have developed an ambitious curriculum that prioritises reading and personal development.

“The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is a strength.”

Welcoming the report, Helen Chambers, headteacher, said: “I am extremely proud of our staff team at Abbey Hill.

“They know our children well and are skilled in what they do. They are motivated by a desire for children to be the best they possibly can and to believe they can achieve their goals and aspirations.

“I am particularly pleased Ofsted recognised how much value is placed on reading at our school.”

To further improve, leaders at the school, which about 255 pupils, aged two-11, were encouraged to ensure “pupils’ learning is consistently strong across all areas of the curriculum”.

Mrs Chambers said: “We will continue to develop and revise the curriculum, ensuring children have opportunities to develop their interests and talents.”