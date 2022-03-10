Pride as Clipstone school improvement confirmed by good Ofsted rating

Samuel Barlow Primary Academy has been rated good by watchdog Ofsted in a newly-published report, following a two-day inspection.

The Church Road school, part of the Diverse Academies Trust, has been rated good in all categories: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision.

The report says children enjoy attending, ‘leaders are ambitious for pupils’ and the school is a ‘calm and welcoming place to learn’.

It says: “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, leaders have worked tirelessly to continue to improve the school. They have made sure pupils have not missed any important learning. Leaders have also prioritised the wellbeing of pupils and staff. Pupils, governors and staff are proud of the school.”

The inspectors found many subject leaders are ‘experts in their area of responsbility’, pupils engage with their learning.

To further improve, Ofsted said ‘leaders should ensure all pupils develop a positive attitude to learning’.

‘Immensely proud’

Prior to becoming an academy in 2017, the school – then known as Samuel Barlow Primary and Nursery School – had been found to require improvement at its last inspection in 2014.

The academy has welcomed the report.

A statement on its website says: “We are so pleased to share we have gone from an Ofsted rating of requires improvement to good.

“Ofsted found the academy to be ‘good’ in all areas – a first in the history of the school.”

Lucy Spacey, executive principal, said: “We are immensely proud of what has been achieved at Samuel Barlow.

“The leadership team and staff have worked together with purpose to improve the quality of education for the children of Clipstone and we are delighted this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“Together, we are committed to ensuring Samuel Barlow continues to flourish and fulfil our vision of inspiring children, raising aspirations and creating brighter tomorrows.”

Cat Thornton, Diverse chief education officer, said: “It is truly wonderful to see how confident the children are in their learning and, whatever their starting point, we are here to nurture their thirst for knowledge.

“Our children can lift their heads up high and celebrate all they can achieve.”