Praise by parents helps Rainworth preschool win vote of confidence from Ofsted

A long-established preschool in Rainworth has won a vote of confidence from the education watchdog, Ofsted, after receiving praise from parents.

Little Nippers Preschool, which has 50 children, aged two to four, on its books, has been awarded a rating of ‘Good’, both overall and in all individual categories, after an Ofsted inspection.

And a key element of the report by inspector Susan Hyatt concentrated on feedback from appreciative mums, dads and carers.

"Parents are positive about the care their children receive,” the report said. “They state their children are gaining confidence and developing their language skills.

The Little Nippers Preschool in Rainworth, which has been awarded a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Parents appreciate the support staff have given them. This includes for those children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

The Ofsted verdict was a relief for the Kirklington Road preschool after a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating a year ago.

This time, the inspector said: ”Leaders have taken a positive approach to addressing the weaknesses that were raised at the previous inspection.

"They have now shared information with Ofsted regarding new committee members. This has enabled Ofsted to complete the required checks to ensure that the committee members are suitable for their roles.”

The inspector praised the committee for “working with staff to provide children with a wide range of opportunities and experiences that they may not yet have had”. These included growing their own vegetables and plants in local allotments.

"Managers and staff work to enhance children’s experiences,” the report noted. “They regularly take children out within the local community, including visits to the shops and local park.”

Little Nippers is a non-profit-making preschool, established in Rainworth almost 20 years ago. Open Mondays to Fridays (7.30am to 3.15 pm) during school term times, it employs eight members of childcare staff.

Ofsted praised the preschool for its quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of children, the personal development of youngsters and its leadership and management.

The inspector’s report said: “Staff create an enticing environment that children confidently explore. Children thoroughly enjoy outdoor play. They are kind to others, and staff praise them for helping others.”