Popular children's nursery in Mansfield quickly returns to Ofsted's 'Good' books

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular children’s nursery in Mansfield has been praised for the way it has quickly recovered from the shock of a sub-standard rating by Ofsted.

Only last summer, Zoe’s Childcare on Dallas Street was rated ‘Requires Improvement’, both overall and in all four individual categories, after an inspection by the education watchdog.

But now Ofsted inspectors have been back to give the small, family-run business a verdict of ‘Good’ in all areas after being impressed with the progress the nursery has made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Leaders have taken a positive approach to addressing the weaknesses raised at the previous inspection,” said the inspectors’ report.

A typically engaging learning session for youngsters at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield.,A typically engaging learning session for youngsters at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield.,
A typically engaging learning session for youngsters at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield.,

"They have supported staff to adapt activities and develop strategies that encourage children to listen and follow instructions throughout the day.

"Staff are positive role models and provide a variety of activities to help children develop their independence. They support children to use manners, share resources and take turns. Children demonstrate kindness to others.”

The nursery, which was established in 2013 and has 71 children, mainly aged two to four, on its books, is one of two in Mansfield run by Zoe’s Childcare. It employs nine members of staff and is open Mondays to Fridays for 50 weeks of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors reserved particular praise for the nursery’s “enticing outdoor environment for children to explore”. Activities and games “supported their creativity and imagination”.

The main room at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield, which has 71 youngsters on its books.The main room at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield, which has 71 youngsters on its books.
The main room at Zoe's Childcare nursery on Dallas Street in Mansfield, which has 71 youngsters on its books.

“Children even devise their own games, such as balancing a plank on tyres to make a pretend bus” the report said. “Children decide who the driver and passengers are, and tell staff they have tickets and are going on a journey.

"Children are also curious about the world around them. For example, they are full of awe when they find a snail and learn that its shell is the snail’s home.”

Read More
Praise for out-of-school club in Mansfield that 'puts smiles on children's faces...

The Ofsted inspectors found that the nursery helps youngsters with their early writing, language and communication skills, encouraging them to “take part in simple conversation”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Staff also understand the importance of promoting children’s good health,” the report went on. “Children are supported to develop good hygiene routines.”

Ofsted said Zoe’s still had room for improvement in a couple of areas, relating to learning activities and interactions.

But its arrangements for safeguarding and its help for youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were both described as “effective”.

Related topics:OfstedMansfieldInspectors
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice