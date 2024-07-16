Popular children's nursery in Mansfield quickly returns to Ofsted's 'Good' books

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular children’s nursery in Mansfield has been praised for the way it has quickly recovered from the shock of a sub-standard rating by Ofsted.

Only last summer, Zoe’s Childcare on Dallas Street was rated ‘Requires Improvement’, both overall and in all four individual categories, after an inspection by the education watchdog.

But now Ofsted inspectors have been back to give the small, family-run business a verdict of ‘Good’ in all areas after being impressed with the progress the nursery has made.

"Leaders have taken a positive approach to addressing the weaknesses raised at the previous inspection,” said the inspectors’ report.

"They have supported staff to adapt activities and develop strategies that encourage children to listen and follow instructions throughout the day.

"Staff are positive role models and provide a variety of activities to help children develop their independence. They support children to use manners, share resources and take turns. Children demonstrate kindness to others.”

The nursery, which was established in 2013 and has 71 children, mainly aged two to four, on its books, is one of two in Mansfield run by Zoe’s Childcare. It employs nine members of staff and is open Mondays to Fridays for 50 weeks of the year.

Inspectors reserved particular praise for the nursery’s “enticing outdoor environment for children to explore”. Activities and games “supported their creativity and imagination”.

“Children even devise their own games, such as balancing a plank on tyres to make a pretend bus” the report said. “Children decide who the driver and passengers are, and tell staff they have tickets and are going on a journey.

"Children are also curious about the world around them. For example, they are full of awe when they find a snail and learn that its shell is the snail’s home.”

The Ofsted inspectors found that the nursery helps youngsters with their early writing, language and communication skills, encouraging them to “take part in simple conversation”.

"Staff also understand the importance of promoting children’s good health,” the report went on. “Children are supported to develop good hygiene routines.”

Ofsted said Zoe’s still had room for improvement in a couple of areas, relating to learning activities and interactions.

But its arrangements for safeguarding and its help for youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were both described as “effective”.