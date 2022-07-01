Pleasley school honoured for work promoting health and wellbeing among pupils

Farmilo Primary School and Nursery, on Woburn Lane, has been honoured with The Wellbeing Award for Schools, for achieving ‘the national standard for positive mental health and emotional wellbeing’.

Measures introduced in school include breathing exercises for children, calming ‘zen’ spaces in each classroom where children can go to chill out and calm down, and ‘worry monsters’ where children are encouraged to write down their concerns and feed them to the monster.

Mental health lead Melissa Winterton with pupils, the award and a worry monster on the school's friendship bench.

Teaching assistant Melissa Winterton, school mental health lead, co-ordinated the school’s efforts.

Mrs Winterton said: “We wanted to complete this award because mental health and wellbeing is a Farmilo priority as we know how important mental health is to our children, staff and the parents and carers.

“The award shows we build resilience within our children, a positive growth mindset, a mindful approach to difficult situations and coping techniques that can be used in class but are encouraged at home too.