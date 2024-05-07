Plans for college construction campus at former Mansfield brewery site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Brewery building, known as The Discovery Centre, may soon be home to construction courses for the community as West Nottinghamshire College acquires the property.

The site consists of Chadburn House, a four-storey office building made of solid brick construction.

Currently, six office suites are let on licence agreements.

Chadburn House, Weighbridge Road, Mansfield.

There is also the Fermentation Building, which is a derelict unit located at the back of the main buildings.

Furthermore, the ground floor of the Discovery Centre was let on a licence agreement, and it traded as Priors Well Brewery.

The rental was £1,000 per calendar month.

The brewery’s occupation ended on Tuesday, April 30. The business has been approached for a comment about any plans for future premises.

The college is set to bring construction courses to the former brewery site. Photo by Tracey Whitefoot.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “When the site became available to purchase on the open market, we immediately recognised the amazing potential of this large and historic building for education and training.

“I’m delighted our offer to purchase the site was successful and, subject to signing contracts, we have an exciting opportunity to make fantastic use of this under-utilised building, which forms part of Mansfield’s industrial heritage and architectural fabric.

“We plan to use the former brewery to re-introduce a construction curriculum to Mansfield and re-locate staff from several support services from our Derby Road campus to Chadburn House, which offers ready-to-occupy office accommodation.

A part of Mansfield's history. Chadburn House, the former Mansfield Brewery head offices.

“By moving back-office staff, we will free-up space to welcome additional students enrolling this coming September, with record student numbers forecast in the coming years.

“Not only will it enable us to expand several high-demand curriculum areas into other campuses where they have space to grow, it will bring our construction provision into Mansfield to complement the existing offering in Ashfield.

“We are seeing an increase in applications for people wanting to study construction trades and it is vital we are able to respond to this demand.

“Where possible, it is our intention to allow businesses that currently operate out of the office building to remain there, albeit in separate spaces to where college students and staff will be.

“Unfortunately, the Priors Well Brewery is unable to remain on the site, as it occupies an area that will be used for teaching and learning and it would be inappropriate for it to co-exist with a training environment.

“The basis of our purchase was that the building was vacant at the point that we took ownership.

“We are very sorry this business will have to relocate.

“However, our occupation of the building will enable a significant number of young people to gain the skills they need for careers in the construction sector.

“The former brewery is a fantastic building that we want to maintain and retain as a piece of Mansfield’s history.”

West Nottinghamshire College plans to offer courses and apprenticeships in joinery, plastering, painting and decorating, brickwork and property maintenance from the site, starting in September 2024.