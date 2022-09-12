Inspectors heap praise on good Pinxton school

John King Infant Academy, on Church Street West, which currently has 104 children on its roll, converted to become an academy in January 2018.When the predecessor school, John King Infant School, was last inspected by Ofsted, it was judged to be good overall.

Now part of the Flying High Trust and working in partnership with other schools as part of Pinxton Village Academies, it was visited by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted in June this year to ensure it was still a “good” school.

Now, Ofsted has issued its report, commenting ‘there is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if the inspectors were to carry out a section five inspection now’ – a section five inspection would allow inspectors to upgrade a rating if they felt it necessary.

Anne Ingle, head teacher of John King Infant Academy with youngsters at the school.

Anne Ingle, Pinxton Village Academies headteacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of our Ofsted report which recognised there was enough evidence of improved performance to suggest the school could be judged outstanding if it had been a section 5 inspection.

“John King is indeed a powerhouse of learning. The children love learning and there is a positive energy that permeates the school.”And she added: “The children are incredible. They have a real thirst for learning and our curriculum ensures that every child knows, and remembers, more.”

The recent inspection found pupils enjoyed their learning, and that there is a positive energy about the place.

Chris Wheatley, The Flying High Partnership chief executive officer, said, “I have worked in education for many years and read many Ofsted reports during that time. But it is hard to remember an inspection which could be more positive in its praise than this one.

“I am proud of the commitment of staff and children, who with the untiring support of their parents and carers, can feel proud of the inspectors’ findings.”