Paying it forward, from Mansfield Woodhouse to Gambia

Peafield Lane Academy’s surplus furniture is now being used in a school in the Gambia. (all photos: NPAC)

Peafield Lane Academy’s school refurbishment inspires donation to Gambian schools.

Peafield Lane Academy has recently completed a school refurbishment to enhance learning environments for its pupils.

The extensive upgrades have been a source of excitement for pupils and include a newly created intervention and nurture room, along with redecorated and recarpeted classrooms. Learning spaces have also been equipped with modern IT resources, new furniture, and improved storage solutions for the school.

But during renovations it became clear to the school that their old tables and chairs, whilst surplus to their own requirements, could be of benefit elsewhere.

Determined not to let them go to waste, the school sought ways to repurpose the furniture, -ultimately choosing to donate hundreds of items through the National Police Aid Charity (NPAC), an organisation that has been delivering humanitarian aid since its founding in 1993.

Kate Ryder is the Office Manager at Peafield Lane Academy, and she explained. “Even in the midst of the excitement of seeing the transformation taking place in the school environment, it bothered me to think the old tables and chairs would go to waste, particularly when I knew there were children in other parts of the world who would really benefit from them.

“Knowing the incredible work carried out by the National Police Aid Charity, I was keen to make sure our surplus furniture could be put to good use and help improve the educational experience of others.”

Since then, Kate says Peafield Lane Academy has donated enough tables and chairs to furnish 12 classrooms. “To see children in Gambia learning on the donated furniture means the world to us.”

Elena is a Year 5 pupil at Peafield Lane Academy and said, “When I came back to school and saw the new, improved learning environment, I was shocked! The school looked and felt so fresh and modern.

“But it also makes me proud that we were able to donate our used tables and chairs so that other children can have furniture in their classrooms. We often take things like classroom furniture for granted, so it’s made me think about how lucky we are and how we should help others when we can.”

Lois Clarke is the new Headteacher at Peafield Lane Academy and she said, “It was a pleasure to welcome our children and families back into school and to see them enjoying their new, purposeful learning spaces. We have seen a significant amount of work to further develop our provision and enhance the school environment for our pupils, all thanks to investment made by our multi-academy trust, The Flying High Partnership.

“However, we do recognise that we are incredibly lucky at Peafield Lane Academy, and staff and pupils alike have found it deeply rewarding to see their surplus school furniture supporting classrooms in Gambia. The donation has not only provided some practical aid abroad but has shown how eager our wonderful children and staff are to make a positive difference to others.”

Lois said she would encourage other schools to consider doing the same. “It has been fantastic to showcase our newly refurbished learning environments to new families looking to join our school. Even more heartening is the opportunity to extend our impact beyond our own community, helping children thousands of miles away in Gambia. It’s a joy to share all that our school has to offer and to see that the spirit of kindness at Peafield Lane Academy extends far beyond our own classroom walls.”