Nursery children enjoy visit from Mansfield police

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighborhood policing team visited Welcome Nurseries @ Mansfield, on Crow Hill Drive, near the town centre, and spoke with the children and staff.

A spokesman for the policing team said: “They all had a great time to see and interact with the police vehicle as well as meet the team.

“Thanks to the children and staff from Welcome Nurseries @ Mansfield, we hope to be back soon.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children meet the police officers.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions