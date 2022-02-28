Nursery children enjoy visit from Mansfield police
Youngsters at a Mansfield nursery welcomed some special visitors.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:08 pm
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighborhood policing team visited Welcome Nurseries @ Mansfield, on Crow Hill Drive, near the town centre, and spoke with the children and staff.
A spokesman for the policing team said: “They all had a great time to see and interact with the police vehicle as well as meet the team.
“Thanks to the children and staff from Welcome Nurseries @ Mansfield, we hope to be back soon.”