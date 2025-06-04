Nottinghamshire school becomes 11th Academy to join East Midlands Multi-Academy Trust

St. John’s Church of England Primary School in Colwick has officially joined Nottingham's biggest Multi Academy Trust (MAT), Archway Learning Trust. The union is a culmination of a three-year journey, which started out as a curious enquiry about collaboration and soon grew into a strong relationship.

With around 210 pupils and a dedicated team of around 30 staff, the school is small but mighty. As a church of England school, its core messages are grounded in faith and love, and driven by its mission to help children live “life in all its fullness,” inspired by the bible verses of John 10:10.

At its heart, the union is a celebration of shared principles, community, and a deep-rooted belief in what education can and should be.

The school lives by ten guiding values: Love, Forgiveness, Thankfulness, Hope, Resilience, Self-discipline, Wisdom, Humility, Justice, and Encouragement. These form the heartbeat of St. John’s and are woven into every part of school life, from daily interactions to collective worship and classroom conversations.

“St. John’s has always stood out for its warm, family feel,” said Director of Primary Education at Archway Learning Trust Chris Smith. “It’s a place where every child is truly known and cared for, where lessons aren’t restricted to standard curriculum, but also include life skills, confidence, and compassion.”

The decision to join Archway Learning Trust was shaped through meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and a growing sense of alignment. As both communities came to know one another better, confidence in the partnership deepened. “From the beginning, there was a sense that this was the right fit,” said Rachel Ireland, Headteacher at St. John’s. “We’ve found in Archway a partner who truly understands and values who we are as a school and embodies the same values we do. This journey is about growing together. Our staff and families are excited for what’s to come.”

For Archway, welcoming St. John’s is both a privilege and a sign that their work in the primary phase is resonating. Chris, who has worked closely with St. John’s throughout their journey, added: “The collaboration we’ve seen already has been inspiring. St. John’s brings so much heart and wisdom to the table and we’re really lucky to have them with us.”

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, added: “This is a moment to be proud of. St. John’s represents everything we stand for at Archway, and their decision to join us is a wonderful affirmation of the path we’re on together.”

As St. John’s becomes the latest primary school in the Trust, bringing its total to 11 academies educating more than 9,000 children across Nottingham and Derby, the focus now turns to deepening connections, learning from one another, and celebrating what’s possible when schools with shared values come together.