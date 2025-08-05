Nottingham College partners with construction giant DeWalt

DeWalt donate tools and equipment

A new partnership between Nottingham College and DeWalt, one of the UK’s biggest power tool brands, has been announced to empower construction students entering the workforce.

More than 100 students enrolled on carpentry and joinery, plumbing and automotive courses will benefit from expert workshops, technical demonstrations and significant kit donations to the college.

DeWalt, which employs over 700 people across the UK, is just one of the large construction employers that Nottingham College partners with.

The announcement follows significant adjacent investment at Nottingham College’s Basford campus, including the £6million Construction Skills Centre which opened in November 2024 and the Green Skills Centre which will equip students with cutting edge skills and experience in renewable technologies.

DeWalt talk to the team at Nottingham College

Bolstering the college's connections to industry, the partnership enhances Nottingham College’s ability to play a pivotal role in supporting the construction sector, as it gears up to deliver the government’s 1.5 million homes mission.

Carl Ara, Assistant Principal at Nottingham College’s Basford campus, said:

“We are very excited to be working with DeWalt, a well-respected name in the construction sector. This will give our students a real insight into the realities of working in a trade, with the opportunity to practice and learn with the latest tools and equipment on the market.

“Our mission at Nottingham College is to unlock potential through learning and this is exactly the sort of future-ready initiative that will support delivery of a high standard of education for our students in industry once they graduate.”

“The construction industry alone in the UK is expected to lose 500,000 skilled workers over the course of the next decade due to retirement*,” said David Osborne, Vice President of Commercial Excellence at Stanley Black & Decker. “To help fill these critical roles and inspire the next generation of tradespeople, DEWALT, through our Grow The Trades initiative and partnership with Nottingham College, is focused on providing students access to training, high quality tools and equipment to empower them with the skills, confidence, and hands-on experience needed to thrive in their future careers.”

To find out more about the construction courses at Nottingham College, visit the website. Alternatively, if you are an employer looking to find out how Nottingham College can support you to develop your workforce or recruit an apprentice, please email the team at: [email protected].