New head vows to unlock 'exciting potential' at Shirebrook school hit by alarming decline

A fire-fighting head teacher has vowed to get a Shirebrook school back on track after its reputation plummeted amid staff turmoil.

Ten years ago, The Park Junior School, which has 275 pupils, aged seven to 11, on its books, was rated ‘Outstanding’ by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Even as recently as 2018, it was ranked ‘Good’. But since then, there have been several changes to staffing and a plethora of sickness absences among teachers, leading to a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ after its latest inspection this summer.

In particular, Ofsted inspectors criticised the quality of teaching in some lessons and a failure to crack down on “low-level disruption” among pupils.

Nadeem Shah, who has taken over as executive head teacher of The Park Junior School in Shirebrook, having previously been head of St Edmund's Church Of England Primary School in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Now Nadeem Shah, who is renowned for turning round failing schools, has been tasked with revitalising The Park – and he is confident that the “exciting potential” at the school can be unlocked.

Mr Shah said: “I took on the role here, knowing that there was a job of work to do and, with my previous background in school improvement, I wanted to make a real difference.

"The Ofsted report was a reasonably fair reflection of the school at that time, which was in June. But we have been working hard to develop and enhance the provision here.

"We are on a journey, which means this is an exciting time for the school. Things are not standing still. They are improving at a rapid pace.

The Park Junior School in Shirebrook is part of The Park Schools Federation.

“I’d like to thank our staff team, as well as our Shirebrook community, for their brilliant efforts in taking on board our new direction and for their fantastic support.

"Families, children and staff have already seen, and commented positively, on our developments. The Ofsted inspection team were confident in the new leadership’s skills and expertise to lead the required improvement.

"We are all working with real dedication to enhance expectations. There is truly exciting potential here, and we are looking forward to the next steps.”

In their report, the Ofsted inspectors recognised that the Orchard Close school, which is is part of the Park Schools Federation, had “undergone a period of change”.

"But new leaders have quickly identified the priorities for the school and have started to take action to improve the quality of education that pupils receive,” they said. “There have been changes to the curriculum.

"Leaders know there is more to do. But governors have worked hard to ensure they take a strategic approach to supporting the school.

"There is also a clear sense of teamwork among staff, who say they are proud to work at the school.”

The inspectors found that most pupils also enjoy attending The Park, and “talk with excitement” about their extra-curricular, educational trips and activities.

The personal development of pupils was highlighted as “a strength of the school”, which had also enhanced a love of reading, with pupils choosing books from the ‘reading Tardis’.

However, the report went on: “In some lessons, pupils struggle to maintain their focus and concentration. At times, teachers do not address low-level disruption, and some say they would like more support to manage pupils‘ behaviour.”

Also, in some subjects, the curriculum was “not taught consistently well”, leaving gaps in pupils’ learning.

And not all staff successfully adapted their teaching to meet the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).