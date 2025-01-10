New era for Mansfield primary school as it joins education trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield primary school has marked the new year by begining a new era in its history.

After working together over the last 18 months, Forest Town Primary School has now officially joined Nova Education Trust, a leading multi-academy trust dedicated to transforming the lives of children and young people.

This partnership, formalised on January 1, marks an exciting new chapter for the school, its students, and the wider community.

The trust has a network of soon-to-be 17 academies serving close to 12,000 students and a significant 96 per cent of its academies are now rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Forest Town Primary School has become part of the Nova Education Trust. Photo: Google

Leading the new chapter in the school’s history is new head teacher Vanessa Farr.

Previously head teacher of Birklands Primary School in Warsop – which is also part of Nova – Mrs Farr brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in school leadership.

Under her guidance, Birklands achieved exceptional results, with 93 per cent of parents recommending the school – a significant 18 per cent higher than the national average.

She said: "I am incredibly excited to join the Forest Town Primary School community.

"I look forward to working closely with the dedicated staff, the enthusiastic students, and the supportive parents to build upon the existing strengths of the school and create an outstanding learning environment for all."

Ash Rahman, chief executive of Nova Education Trust, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Forest Town Primary School into our Nova family.

"The school's values and commitment to providing a high-quality education perfectly align with our own.

"We are confident that, together with the dedicated staff, enthusiastic parents, and eager-to-learn students, we can achieve even greater success for the children and the wider community."

This partnership will further strengthen the educational pathway for Forest Town students, as they will now benefit from improved connections with The Garibaldi School, a highly successful secondary school within the Nova family.

Mr Rahman added: “Nova has recently set out its new and ambitious five-year strategic approach that will see it holistically nurture its children and young people through a series of eight life-enriching experiences so that they are ready to thrive in an ever-changing and interconnected world.”