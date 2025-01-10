Mansfield BID chief executive wins 'town champion' award
Radio presenter Ian Watkins, known as Watko, from Mansfield 103.2, presented Jay with this recognition for his ‘unwavering dedication and hard work in making Mansfield a better place for everyone’.
In early 2022, Army Major Jay Rowlinson became the CEO of the Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID).
Jay spent 32 years in the Armed Forces, serving on operational deployments around the world.
Over the past three years, Jay has been part of the district’s BID team, working across Mansfield town on various events and projects to enhance the area and support the business network.
The Watko Star Awards were established to honour community members for their contributions to Mansfield.
Along with Jay, the recipients included Wes Dolan, Carrie Austin, Marc Jones from Marc’s New World, Maria Patricia Bough, Craig French from Frenbot Charity Football, Natalie Hannant, and Darren Bettison from Darren Bettison Wellbeing Service.
Commenting on the awards, Watko said: “Well done to all the Star Award winners – all amazing people doing amazing things.”
He added: “Really pleased to have been able to do this.”
A video has been shared on Watko’s Facebook page at facebook.com/theofficialwatko, showcasing the winners, which readers can watch at: www.facebook.com/theofficialwatko/videos/2325341977827977.
Speaking about Jay’s award on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MansfieldBID, the BID team said: “A heartfelt thank you to Watko and the team at Mansfield 103.2 for recognising the incredible impact Jay and the BID continues to have on our town.”
