Military-style presentation for Mansfield college students

Second-year students on the uniformed protective services advanced extended diploma were officially recognised for their progress and achievement to date.

The parade at the college’s Derby Road campus, saw Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive, present the group of 18 with blue berets together with pin badges which read pal ma non sine pulvere – Latin

for no reward without effort.

Troops had to work in teams through the equipment race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The badges were commissioned by the UPS teachers and designed and produced by engineering students at the college’s engineering innovation centre in Kirkby.

The morning before the official presentation, which was watched by teachers and college leaders, students took part in an equipment race, based on traditional military races.

The group was challenged with physical tasks based on teamwork, dexterity, co-ordination and strength, working with heavy equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Programme area leader Derek Dawkins motivated the troops as their energies flagged.

Mr Cropley said: “I was honoured and proud to present the berets to our students, which recognise their progress and achievement to date.

“It was good to hear their ambitions, all of which were being supported by their course.

“I think they also made something of an impression on those other students who witnessed the parade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Zuzanna Soltys, aged 17, said: “Being presented with the beret made me feel very proud.

Student Zuzanny Soltys with her beret and badge proudly displayed.

“The equipment race taught us discipline and great teamwork. Our teachers really look closely at teamwork and I think we all worked well together.

“I am thinking of joining the RAF and then advance to work in the military police. I will be looking to apply to the RAF after my course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equipment race challenged their strength, co-ordination and teamwork.