Mapplewells Primary School children make pizzas to raise money for Red Cross Disaster Fund

Children at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School have used their school lessons to inspire a fundraiser for The British Red Cross Disaster Fund.

Year 3 and 4 children came up with the idea by combining knowledge gained during their lessons.

During their DT curriculum, children learned how to create healthy pizza’s, demonstrating hygienic food preparation by thoroughly washing their hands and cleaning down tables. All children followed instructions they had written, using their knowledge of fractions to accurately weigh out the flour and measure the warm water. Working together they made perfectly smooth consistency for their pizza dough before adding a range of healthy toppings, as part of a balanced diet.

Children then sold the pizzas at breaktime to the whole school to raise money for The British Red Cross for their earthquake appeal, which children have been learning about throughout their Curriculum Enquiry of Natural disasters.

Children with their delicious pizzas

Year 3 / 4 Teacher Hannah Morrell explained, “During breaktime, children sold their pizzas to raise money for their chosen cause. They talked to their customers about the charity to help spread awareness and even taught Key Stage 1 children about the natural disasters they have learnt about in their Enquiry lessons. They talked about the importance of raising money and sharing what we have with others in need. We are proud to announce the total amount children raised was £84.”

Happy customer Harry is in Foundation 2 class and said, “This pizza is yummy, I really like it!”

Year 3 pupil Tilly was tasked with counting the proceeds and said, “Wow, we raised so much money from our pizzas. We can now give it to a good, deserving cause. It feels so good to give money to people who need it, especially now we know about the destruction earthquakes cause.”

