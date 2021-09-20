St Edmund’s CofE Primary and Nursery School was the first in Nottinghamshire to undergo a full inspection since the start of the pandemic.

The Church Hill Avenue establishment was investigated by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, which inspects services providing education and skills for learners.

Although inspected in June and July this year, the report was only made available to the public last week.

St Edmunds CofE Primary and Nursery School - pictured is Year 6, on the Scarborough residential trip in July 2021 - taken just a couple of weeks after the Ofsted inspection. Far left is headteacher Nadeem Shah, year six teacher Claire Hands, far right.

Among key statements, the school was described as “happy and harmonious,” with “highly positive” pupils who described their teachers as “the best of the best.”

Safety was ‘”paramount” and teachers were “ambitious” that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) access the same curriculum as other pupils.

Parents also praised the school with one saying, “It’s more like a family than a school.”

The report also noted well-behaved pupils and the absence bullies.

Headteacher Nadeem Shah, at the school since January 2015, said: “It was a surprise when we got the call the day before the inspection, no other school in the whole of Nottinghamshire had received a full Ofsted inspection since March, 2020.”

“We were really keen to show the inspection team what our school was about. We are delighted they saw the real St Edmund’s throughout their inspection. They were hugely positive during the inspection and in the report.

“The opening sentence reads: “This is a happy and harmonious school...” a genuine reflection of our setting. Many features go into making a successful school, but children being happy is an exceptionally important element.

“Our staff team and community truly are superb, we have a brilliant and committed team. This is a well-deserved recognition of their excellent efforts.”

The inspection team also praised the wider curriculum – music, sport and the performing arts – as well as after-school clubs and activities.

“We are very proud of our broad and balanced curriculum,” Mr Shah added.

"All of our children take part in an enormous range of sporting opportunities, every year group regularly takes part in performances and all children from year three upwards learn a musical instrument. In fact, our school has just been awarded as a Music Mark School too.