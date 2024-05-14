Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Nottinghamshire College has been given the green light for a big expansion in the former Mansfield Debenham’s store.

Ten new classrooms will be created in the empty unit in the Four Seasons shopping centre to accommodate some of its adult learners.

Debenhams closed in May 2021 as the nationwide chain collapsed following the pandemic.

The expansion will help the college to deal with steadily growing numbers of students at its Derby Road campus.

West Nottinghamshire College is to move into the old Mansfield Debenhams site. Photo: Submitted

Four Seasons Shopping Centre say the move will provide ‘a welcome boost to centre retailers and the town’s high street’.

Mansfield Council have ruled the change doesn’t require planning permission, meaning the college can move forward with it.

The ground floor of the Debenhams will be converted into ten classrooms under the planning application, focusing on English, maths and English as a second language for adults.

It is hoped that support staff will relocate to the store between July and August, with students arriving in September.

Gavin Peake, director of IT, estates and learning resources at the college, said when the application was submitted in March: “We are seeing a very substantial year-on-year increase in student numbers, particularly those aged 16-18, and expect this to continue until at least 2028.

“As such, we require more teaching space at our main campus, which will involve turning offices into classrooms.

“Occupation will be on an initial three-and-a half-year lease and will replace our existing smaller site for adult and community provision, which has operated very successfully out of two former, empty retail units in the Four Seasons since last September.

“This is a really exciting development for the college and for Mansfield town centre.

"It will breathe new life into an empty, large-scale retail space, bring increased footfall, and provide a major presence for adult education in the town centre.

“It also enables us to consolidate a number of our adult courses together on one site.”