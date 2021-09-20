Nottinghamshire Police officers showed students some of the ways they shield people from harm and deal with incidents during an engagement event at West Nottinghamshire College.

Students were shown how officers use shields, handcuffs and their ‘big red key’, used to smash through doors.

A force spokesman said: “The aim was to positively engage with the college students and allow them to explore the wealth of career opportunities available with our organisation by offering them an insight into our daily activities and specialist resources.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students learned about the role of the police

Police involved in the event included officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team and the force’s off-roading team, as well as specialist schools and early intervention officers.

Chief Inspector Emma Spencer, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our attendance at this welcome week event was a great opportunity for us to break down barriers, enable young people to learn more about the methods we use every day to help keep them safe and make them aware of the career opportunities we can offer.

“We had some very positive feedback and the students were really interested to learn more about the work of our different departments.”

Louise Knott, college vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience, said: “Our welcome week events provided the ideal opportunity for us to welcome a number of organisations from across the community including the police, army, local business and local support groups and our learners engaged very confidently with them all.”

The event took place at West Notts College

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.