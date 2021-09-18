Mansfield college students welcomed back with fun-packed week of activities

A range of activities, games and information stalls were organised by the college’s student welfare team and student enrichment team, which included physical activities such as an inflatable dart board game, a soft play Sumo wrestling challenge, a pillow fight, balance ladder and bungee run.

Staff from family attraction White Post Farm, at Farnsfield, staff brought along a selection of animals including a skink, royal python, chickens, rabbits, bearded dragons and a tarantula.

Braver students were even willing to handle the less fluffy animals and level three animal care students Emmy Howarth and Libby Bird showed their professional animal handling skills with the royal python.

Emmy, 17, said: “It’s great to be back and I can’t wait to start my level three. At this level I’ll be getting a deeper understanding of caring for animals and learning about their habitats.

“This event has been great because it helps to make people feel less nervous, getting to meet new people and there’s loads of things to do.”

Success

And friends Amelia Douglas and Tacie Burrows, both 16, enjoyed the Welcome Week at the sixth form college campus.

Tacie said: “We were both at school together and decided to come here because there’s a wider range of courses available.

“We’re both in the same psychology and health and social care classes together. It’s good being close to the town centre as well and it feels great to be studying somewhere totally different – I think I’m going to enjoy it.”

Louise Knott, college vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience, said: “The Welcome Week was a resounding success and it was lovely to see so many students together having fun after a very challenging 18 months.

“It also provided the ideal opportunity for us to welcome a number of organisations from across the community including the police, army, local business and local support groups and our learners engaged very confidently with them all.”

1. Welcome Week at West Nottinghamshire College Nottinghamshire Police's drone capturing uniformed protective services students from up high Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

2. Welcome Week at West Nottinghamshire College The good weather made outdoor activities popular Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

3. Welcome Week at West Nottinghamshire College PC Jim Bray shows Megan Harris how handcuffs are used to restrain individuals Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

4. Welcome Week at West Nottinghamshire College Student enrichment and engagement apprentice Callan Kemp promoting the SU Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales