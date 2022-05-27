Mansfield schoolchildren learn about online safety thanks to police visit

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team continued their community engagement within schools with a visit to Berry Hill Primary School, on Black Scotch Lane.

Students were shown the Would You interactive presentation relating to online safety, enjoyed a question-and-answer session with officers and were then shown around the Reacher police vehicles.

A team spokesman said: “Some lucky students were given the opportunity to switch on the blue lights and sirens.

Schoolchildren and staff with members of the Operation Reacher team.

“During lunchtime officers sat with the students and they took this opportunity to engage with the officers and them further questions.

"Officers were kindly provided with school dinner where they had roast gammon dinner and chocolate brownie for dessert.