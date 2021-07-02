Mansfield school teams up with prestigious university for careers day

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Broomhill Lane, gave students from years seven to 10 the opportunity to take part in a series of events to help guide them in their future careers.

Covid restrictions meant staff had to come up with new ways to help pupils navigate the world of employment, with sessions via Microsoft Teams and socially-distanced in-person sessions.

From mock interviews to talks from parents in specific job roles, students also had the opportunity to speak to representatives from Cambridge University via video call.

All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy School careers' day. Assessor Luke Baker from Create FM with Year 10 students.

Assistant headteacher Helen Flint, said: “We wanted to do something a little different this year, and it paid off as the students really enjoyed the sessions.

“They came in business wear and were given the opportunity to ‘apply’ for a job, complete tasks, and were then told at the end who would have been successful.

"We had parents chatting to students about their careers – with a football coach, maths teacher and an emergency dispatcher for East Midlands Ambulance Service amongst the roles covered.

"It gave students insight into different careers and the options available for them after they leave school.”

All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy School careers' day. 6th form students doing a presentation to year 10 students.

Students said the sessions helped give them a much greater understanding about career opportunities.

One said: “I loved how we got to pick what jobs we wanted and how it went through wages, what grades we need, and what university to go to.

“The parent session helped us to understand more about different people’s careers and how they got there.”

