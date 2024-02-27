Mansfield school staff and students have eyes on the skies for RSPB's Big Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All nine classes within the special school, which is part of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, took part in the activities, alongside staff members, to help the pupils immerse themselves in nature and familiarise themselves with the resources and technology used.

Each group spent at least 30 minutes outside, looking closely at their surroundings and listening to birdsong to help identify different species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children then compared what they had noticed with the BirdNet app on iPads to determine which type of bird they had seen or heard.

Pupils at Fountaindale School took part in the RSPB's Big Birdwatch. Photo: Submitted

Among the birds spotted by the students were robins, blackbirds, blue tits, house sparrows and long tailed tits.

Finally, the children counted each of the types of bird noted and recorded the information on worksheets available from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The data collected by the pupils was then shared with the RSPB as part of the annual Big Schools Birdwatch initiative, an annual event organised with the aim of increasing young people’s awareness of wildlife and improving the data available to the organisation.

Pupils used their charts to identify what birds they had seen or heard. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children also made bird food cakes with lard, raisins, cheese, bird seed and peanuts, both as a way learning how to take care of the local birds and to attract more to the school grounds, creating more opportunities for staff and students to enjoy future birdwatching opportunities.

The birdwatching activities are also part of the work contributing to Fountaindale School’s bid for an Eco Schools Award, an initiative which recognises the hard work of schools to implement environmentally friendly initiatives and projects.

Majella Robson, nature curriculum lead at the school, said: “It was great to see so much enthusiasm from the children and staff as we all took part in the bird watching activities.

"The afternoon’s activities were a fantastic way for our children to learn more about the world around us, engage with nature and foster important skills, such as evaluation and research, particularly through technology as they identified the birds using the app.

The children also made bird food cakes as part of the activity to help attract birds to the area. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all looking forward to take part in similar activities in future and providing our staff and students with more ways to apply classroom learning to the real world.”

Chris Evans, head teacher, added: “Opportunities to spend time in the fresh air and grow our awareness of local wildlife are a core part of making sure the children enjoy their time at Fountaindale School, developing the skills they need to thrive.

“Fountaindale School was recently awarded a Rights Respecting Schools Award by UNICEF UK in recognition of ongoing efforts to empower our students to understand their rights and responsibilities.