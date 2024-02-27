Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Plums Day Nursery, on Bath Street, which has 99 children, aged two, three or four, on its books, was inspected in December.

Now the inspectors' report has been published, revealing 'Good' ratings not just overall but also for four individual categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These categories cover the quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of the children, the personal development of the children and leadership and management.

Little Plums Day Nursery, on Bath Street, Mansfield, which has been given a 'Good' rating by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The inspectors' report read: "Leaders and managers have a clear vision for the nursery and how they want children to learn.

"Most of the learning and play experiences provided for children meet their expectations.

"Children arrive happy to see staff and their friends, and eager to play. They receive cuddles and enjoy cosy moments with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parents and carers are happy with the support the staff provide. They feel that children make rapid progress in their care, and comment that staff really care about the children."

The inspectors found that Little Plums youngsters "demonstrate their growing imaginations" and "confidently share ideas with friends".

They listened carefully to staff, who played alongside them and taught them to “develop their speaking and communication skills". Children also "show a love of books and stories".

The nursery employs 17 members of childcare staff and is operated by the private company, Little Bath's Ltd, which has its registered address in Nottingham. It is owned by 46-year-old directors Satinder Bath and Dalbir Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Little Plums was previously inspected at the end of 2019, it received a rating of 'Outstanding'. But then the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

This time, inspectors pinpointed three particular areas where the nursery could improve.

The first was "better oversight of the curriculum", which was "not always delivered in line with the vision of leaders". The nursery was aware of this and was "strengthening the skills of the management team".

The second was children's behaviour, which was "generally good", but staff did not always explain why certain things, such as running indoors, were unacceptable, meaning children did "not always understand the consequences of their actions".