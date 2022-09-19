Mansfield school pays unique tribute to the Queen
Pupils at a Mansfield school have paid special tribute to the Queen ahead of her funeral – with a display of handprints.
Children at High Oakham Primary School, on Nottingham Road, made and decorated handprints, which staff then turned into a huge display.
Staff then gave up their Sunday morning to hang the display on the front of the school, ahead of the Queen’s funeral the following day.
The school, which has about 470 pupils on roll, was officially rated good by education watchdog Ofsted at an inspection last term.
