Delight as Mansfield primary school hailed as a ‘good’ school

A two-day inspection by education watchdog Ofsted has confirmed High Oakham Primary School ‘continues to be a good school’.

In their newly-published report, the inspectors said: “High Oakham is a welcoming school. Staff know the pupils and their families well. They have established clear routines and positive relationships with pupils.”

“Pupils say they enjoy school. They say they feel safe here. They know who to go to if they have worries.

“Staff try to ensure that pupils are happy and ready to learn. Leaders and staff have high expectations of what all pupils can achieve.”

The report said school leaders have developed an ‘ambitious curriculm’, identifying the ‘most important knowledge pupils must learn and remember’.

Inspectors also hailed the teaching of maths, phonics and RE, as well as the support for pupils with additional needs.

To further improve, the school was told to ensure subject leaders, some of whom are new to their role, have sufficient knowledge and understanding to measure the impact of their curriculm, to ensure all pupils achieve well.

Stephanie Astle, headteacher, said she was ‘delighted’ everyone’s hard work had been recognised and praised the impact of her deputy, Rebecca Kent, who joined the Nottingham Road school, which has about 470 pupils, aged three-11, in September.

Mrs Astle said: “We have been hampered significantly by Covid through the last few years. However, our Ofsted report and also our results this year have shown that through hard work and resilience from both children and staff, we have been able to catch up and keep up.”

In a letter home to parents, she said: “The report highlights of the many elements of effective provision at High Oakham, as well as the next steps needed to take the school forward.

“What is very satisfying is that the next steps identified were already within our development plan prior to this inspection and the associated adaptations are being implemented.

“I am particularly pleased that Ofsted recognised the journey of improvements made over the past five years and would like to thank the parents/carers who have supported the school during this time.”