The School Council at King Edward Primary School on Littleworth, have been running an appeal over the past few weeks for gift donations for King’s Mill Hospital.

When hospital staff were asked what particular gifts would be most useful for their young patients they explained that, this year, they have been short of things such as baby rattles, crayons, felt tips, puzzle books and colouring books.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, these types of items would usually be redistributed as children return home, however cross-contamination means they are no longer able to do so - meaning more donations are required than ever before.

Pupils presented the gifts to hospital staff on Wednesday

A spokesperson for the school said: “The children involved in School Council ran their own stall at the recent school-run Christmas Fayre, coming in on a Saturday to help man the stall.

“The money they raised on the day was used to help kickstart the donations.

"They even created their own Amazon wishlist to give gifters ideas, alongside asking pupils to bring donations into class.

"Staff at the school and the whole School Council team have been thrilled with the generosity of parents and children alike and have collected lots of donations which they were very excited to be able to hand over to grateful staff.”

Staff from King’s Mill Hospital at Sutton received the donations in a special presentation on Wednesday December 15.

