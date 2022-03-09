Mansfield school 'delighted' with free breakfast programme for children

The National School Breakfast Programme is funded by the Department for Education and provides schools with funding to provide every student with breakfast each morning.

King Edward Primary and Nursery School announced the new scheme to parents and provided the first subsidised breakfast for all pupils before school this morning, with children being handed bagels to eat before lessons began.

The scheme provides participating schools with 100 per cent subsidy for breakfast club provision for a number of months, followed by a 75 per cent subsidy, and is available for schools in disadvantaged areas.

Children were provided with a bagel as part of the new free breakfast scheme.

Headteacher Sue Bridges explains: ‘We are delighted to be eligible for the National School Breakfast Programme and our Assistant Head Mrs Middleton has embraced the opportunity to ensure that all children are able to have a warm bagel to eat before school.

"The scheme, fully funded by the Department for Education, relies on the voluntary support of school staff to deliver this scheme and again shows the commitment of our King Ed’s team.

"It was great to see so many happy and smiley faces eating their bagels and being ready to learn in their lessons.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council commended the scheme, which is hoped will improve pupil wellbeing.

Evidence shows that providing a healthy school breakfast at the start of the school day can contribute to improved readiness to learn, increased concentration, and improved wellbeing and behaviour.

He said: “The National School Breakfast scheme is a fantastic programme, where schools in the most disadvantaged areas are able to access free breakfast provision and support their children.

"Obviously, making sure kids have eaten and are ready to learn is a huge benefit to both the children themselves, and to schools and teachers too who can concentrate on delivering good education.

"It’s fantastic to see more Mansfield schools taking up this offer and funding, and it’s another example of all the programmes that exist to support children in their learning, including expanded free school meal provision and summer holiday activity clubs.”

