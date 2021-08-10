The Sherwood Hall Road school students collected their results and praised the school’s efforts to minimise the disruption of the pandemic.

Nathan Cooke got A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, and an A in Further Maths and says he is ‘pretty happy’ with his results.

He will now be studying Biochemistry at Sheffield University before deciding on his future career path.

Nathan Cooke with his exam results

He said: “It’s been difficult, but he teachers have been fantastic, they have honestly carried me through.

"I’m just happy to get the results I’ve got, I’m so relieved.”

Olivia Lazarczyk received two As and an A* and will now study law with business at university – she says her studies were stressful, but that the school handled it well.

She explained: "It’s been a bit up and down – you never knew what was going on or whether exams would go ahead

Olivia Lazarczyk admitted her course had been stressful, but is very pleased with her results.

"I think the school handled it really well – we had online lessons with a timetable and they gave us a lot of support throughout.

"When we struggled during our mock period, they recognised that and gave us extra time, which really eased the pressure.

"I’m really relieved with my results.”

Principal at The Samworth Church Academy, Lisa McVeigh said: “In another unusual year for our students we are extremely proud of them and how they have approached recent events.

Students pictured with Chris Vallance, strategic director of student experience.

"Their results were submitted to the exam boards using all the evidence at our disposal and in the fairest way possible and so reflect the hard work that they put into their courses and their assessments throughout the year.

"As always there are some outstanding individual achievements that are well-deserved and we wish all our students the very best for their futures.

"Despite the challenges of the past two years, our vision for the Academy remains a long-term vision and consists of an ambitious wide-ranging agenda.

"We want all of our students to leave school well prepared, in every sense, to live 70 or more fantastic years.

"We will do everything we can to achieve this for all of our wonderful students in the years ahead.”

