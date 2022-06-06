The living room was the brainchild of Mansfield Museum, has toured the district, including visiting the Methodist Church on Clumber Street, Warsop.

The church is now under the ownership of Vibrant Warsop, an organisation who works within the community by supporting projects, hosting events, and bringing funding into the area.

Maddy Pritchard, Vibrant Warsop director, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our community. Residents were able to reminisce, talk to old friends and enjoy tea, coronation chicken and cake. It was special."

The crafting table was a popular stop for visitors.

The free event saw visitors tucking into refreshments as children enjoyed on-site activities such as crafting.

Alfred Holmes, aged 83, of Warsop, said the community event had been ‘a trip down memory lane’ and reminded him of community events held in the area during his childhood.

Sian Booth, Mansfield Council cultural services manager, said: “We wanted to bring something to the community. We are not confined by the four walls of the museum. We want to make sure everybody can access what we do.”

Pat Pritchard, 85, of Warsop, said: “An event like this brings people together. Then they start talking about other events. A place like this invites people in."